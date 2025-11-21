Kia K5 Fuel Tank Recall: Gas Tanks Swell and Melt

Kia K5 fuel tanks can swell, melt, leak fuel and possibly cause fires.

November 20, 2025 — A Kia K5 fuel tank recall affects more than 253,000 cars equipped with gas tanks that can swell, melt and leak fuel.

The recall includes 2021-2024 Kia K5 cars equipped with 1.6L turbocharged gasoline direct injection (T-GDI) engines.

The problem is a damaged check valve that can allow air to enter the fuel tank and cause it to expand. A swollen gas tank can touch hot exhaust components and melt the tank, possibly causing a fire.

Kia explains:

"The purge control system check valve which controls the direction of airflow from the charcoal canister to the engine may deteriorate over time, allowing pressurized air to flow from the intake manifold into the fuel tank. If this occurs, the fuel tank may expand and contact the hot exhaust pipe components."

In September, Kia received a complaint that said, “check engine light sometimes comes on, also noticed vehicle is leaking gas and has very strong gas smell” on a 2021 K5. A dealer found fuel leaking from fuel tank near the exhaust pipe.

Another complaint was filed by a 2022 Kia K5 owner who complained has was leaking from the fuel tank, and Kia saw signs of localized melting of the fuel tank near the exhaust pipe.

Engineers determined the fuel tank can swell if the purge control check valve wears down. Kia is aware of at least 20 reports of fuel leaks due to melted gas tanks, but there have been no fires or injuries.

Kia K5 occupants should be aware of popping sound from the area of the gas tank, and a driver should watch for illuminated check engine lights.

The recalled Kia K5s were built in Georgia between March 27, 2020, and January 23, 2024.

Additionally, the Kia K5 gas tank recall includes 2,737 cars in Canada.

Kia K5 fuel tank recall letters will be mailed January 16, 2026, and dealers will replace the purge control system check valves and replace any damaged fuel tanks.

Owners may contact Kia at 800-333-4542. Kia's K5 fuel tank recall number is SC356.

A Kia K5 class action lawsuit was filed in January about swelling gas tanks, a lawsuit which blames the purge control check valves.