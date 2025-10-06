Kia Sorento Recall Issued After Melting Incidents and Fires

Kia recalls 40,000 Sorento SUVs after HVAC blower motor wiring caused fires.

October 5, 2025 — A Kia Sorento recall has been announced for nearly 40,000 SUVs because the 2021-2023 Sorentos could catch fire.

The fire risk exists because the Sorento heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) blower motor wiring harness may be faulty.

According to Kia:

"Due to a suspected wire harness supplier quality issue, the connection between the blower motor resistor and connector can overheat when using the HVAC system on fan speed 3 while the ignition is on. In rare cases, this condition may lead to a fire."

Kia discovered a problem in October 2024 when a 2023 Sorento owner complained of a hot rubber smell followed by a fire. The fire was traced to inside the "instrument panel on the passenger side, forward of the glove box and above and to the left of the HVAC blower motor."

Kia repurchased the Sorento but couldn't determine what caused the fire, but x-rays indicated a damaged blower motor resistor and wire harness.

Kia is aware of 25 incidents of localized melting of the connectors, one localized fire and one Sorento SUV fire.

Kia Sorento drivers and occupants should be aware of burning and melting smells, smoke from vents, and if the HVAC blower motor fails.

Kia Sorento blower motor recall letters are expected to be mailed November 24, 2025, but dealers will not be ready to repair the vehicles until after second Sorento recall letters are mailed. Second notices are scheduled to be mailed on December 31.

Kia dealerships will replace the wiring harnesses and blower motor resistors.

With questions or concerns, Kia Sorento owners should call 800-333-4542 and ask about blower motor wiring recall number SC351.