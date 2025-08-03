Kia Telluride Recall: 12,112 Reports of Missing Door Trim

Kia recalls 201,000 model year 2023-2025 Telluride SUVs over detached door trim.

August 3, 2025 — A Kia Telluride recall of more than 201,000 SUVs has been announced because the door belt molding trim can delaminate and detach from the Tellurides.

The recalled 2023-2025 Tellurides may need their door belt molding trim assemblies replaced.

Kia issued a campaign in June 2023 regarding front driver door belt molding face plate delamination on 2023 Tellurides. Then in March 2024, Kia reviewed field data and saw increasing replacement rates for 2023 Telluride door belt moldings.

Engineers investigated the returned parts and found if the face plate detaches from the door belt molding assembly, it falls to the ground and does not bounce. Kia decided there was no "unreasonable risk" to safety but the issue would be monitored.

In August 2024, another campaign was issued for 2024 Tellurides, but about nine months later the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted Kia. NHTSA had received 11 complaints about detached trim on 2023-2024 Kia Tellurides.

Kia began a complete review of data and discovered 12,112 reports of potentially missing door belt molding face plates on 2023-2025 Telluride vehicles.

"Due to a supplier quality issue, the door belt molding face plate may progressively delaminate and become loose from the base of the molding. If the vehicle continues to be driven in this condition, the face plate may eventually fall off. A face plate that detaches from the vehicle while in motion may create a road hazard for other road users, increasing the risk of a crash." — Kia

A Telluride driver should be aware of loose door trim or a rattle or wind noise.

Kia Telluride recall letters will be mailed beginning September 26, 2025. But owners with questions may contact Kia at 800-333-4542. Kia's door trim recall number is SC347.