Kia K5 Recall Issued After 4,082 Reports of Missing C-Pillar Trim

Kia recalls 100,000 K5 cars because the C-pillar window trim can fall off.

August 7, 2025 — A 2023-2025 Kia K5 recall involves more than 100,000 cars because the rear (C-pillar) window trim can fall off and cause road hazards.

Kia is aware of 4,082 reports of missing C-pillar window trim pieces on 2023-2025 K5 cars.

The problem affects both left and right C-pillar trim that can detach.

Specifically, Kia calls the trim a face plate:

"Due to a supplier quality issue, the C-pillar garnish face plate may progressively delaminate and become loose from the base of the molding. If the vehicle continues to be driven in this condition, the face plate may eventually fall off."

According to Kia, the supplier didn't use enough adhesive to hold the trim in place.

Kia issued a "service action" in November 2023 after complaints of missing rear window trim pieces, but the automaker determined the problem didn't pose "an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety due to the weight, size, and behavior of the face plate if it falls."

Kia decided to issue the recall though no crashes or injuries have been reported.

A Kia K5 driver should watch for loose rear trim and hearing wind noise or a rattle sound is a sign of loose window trim.

Kia K5 recall letters should be mailed beginning September 26, 2025, and dealers will verify if the C-pillar trim assemblies need to be replaced.

Kia K5 owners may contact Kia at 800-333-4542 and ask about window trim recall number SC346.