Kia Niro EVs Recalled For Backup Camera Failures

July 2, 2025 — More than 11,300 Kia Niro electric vehicles are recalled because of backup camera problems.

The recalled 2020-2022 Kia Niro EVs are equipped with circuit boards for the rearview cameras that may become damaged and cause backup camera image failures.

The problem was discovered in December 2024 during a routine review of field data which showed a problem with rearview camera warranty replacement claims for 2022 Niro electric vehicles.

Kia engineers and the supplier inspected the backup cameras that had been replaced

Seven of nine rearview cameras showed signs of damage to various printed circuit board components possibly due to voltage surges. But no damage was found in the other two cameras.

Eventually engineers saw a voltage surge related to a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, and Kia determined the display screen could appear blank or green.

The Niro EV backup camera failures are caused by damage from voltage surges in the rearview camera power circuits.

The Kia Niro EV backup cameras will be replaced by dealerships after recall letters are mailed August 19, 2025.

Kia Niro EV owners may call 800-333-4542 and refer to backup camera recall number SC342.