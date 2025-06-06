Flickering Parking Lights Cause Kia K5 Recall of 82,000 Cars

Kia K5 parking lights can flicker because software for South Korean cars was used in U.S. cars.

June 6, 2025 — A Kia K5 parking lights recall involves more than 82,000 model year 2025 cars with parking lights that may flicker.

Kia says the problem is caused by software errors in the power-net domain controllers.

According to Kia:

"Due to incorrect software in the Power-net Domain Controller (PDC), when the turn signal is activated while headlamps are activated in a steady burning state or while parking lamps are activated, the corresponding parking lamp does not illuminate in a steady burning manner."

A mixup occurred when Kia found the K5 turn signal software in the recalled U.S. cars was made for the South Korean market.

Kia is unaware of any crashes or injuries relating to the parking lights.

Kia K5 recall letters will be mailed beginning June 24, 2025, then the power-net domain controller software will be updated by dealers or through over-the-air updates.

Owners of 2025 Kia K5 cars can call the automaker at 800-333-4542 and refer to parking light recall number SC341.