Kia Piston Oil Ring Recall Failures Fixed, Government Concludes

Kia Seltos and Kia Soul piston oil ring recall was a confirmed circus for vehicle owners.

December 27, 2025 — A Kia piston oil ring recall didn't go as planned for owners of 2021-2023 Kia Seltos and Kia Soul vehicles which caused the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to step in.

Opened in August, the "audit query" focused on the recall for piston oil rings that could damage the engine and cause a fire.

Kia owners complained the repairs failed to fix the problems and the inspection procedures for replacing the engines were all over the place. Additionally, Kia Soul and Seltos owners complained of recall repairs that were not available when they took their vehicles to Kia dealerships.

NHTSA wanted information about how the engines were tested and Kia said diagnostic tools were used to detect abnormal engine vibrations to find damaged engines. But Kia discovered problems with its testing on a "cold" engine which provided inaccurate test results. So "warm" engine testing commenced.

Kia had to stop engine recall repairs to update the test procedures, but the stoppage was also due to software errors that were causing engines to indicate damage when no damage occurred.

Kia also told NHTSA that vehicle owners were not mailed any letters about the suspended recall repairs because the automaker allegedly didn't want to create more confusion. Kia also said things would be cleared up by the time owners received any notification letters.

"Kia also determined that mailing letters about re-testing engines was unnecessary since those vehicles were already at the dealer awaiting engine replacement. In most instances, Kia Customer Care agents would respond to customer inquiries related to the recall, including remedy availability, dealer issues, and questions about differing test results." — NHTSA

Kia also provided NHTSA with complaints that were filed about repaired vehicles, but the complaints included problems that were not related to the recall. The automaker also explained dealers had installed a software program called the "Piston-ring Noise Sensing System (PNSS)" that monitors the engine for unusual noise patterns.

The noise is an indicator of possible damage to the piston oil rings and a driver is alerted by a flashing "check engine" light. In addition, diagnostic trouble code (DTC) P1327 is set in the vehicle. Dealers are to replace the engine if that DTC is set.

"In summary, Kia identified the insufficiencies of its initial inspection test that led to a pause to its recall campaign, explained why it did not mail letters to affected customers about the paused campaign or revised inspection test, reviewed existing consumer complaints that did not identify any potential trends related to the recall, and identified its warranty coverage for any vehicles exhibiting qualifying engine symptoms." — NHTSA

Safety regulators have closed their Kia audit query regarding the Kia piston oil ring recall.