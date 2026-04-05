Honda White Paint Class Action Lawsuit Alive Again

Acura and Honda models suffer from white paint that flakes, peels and delaminates.

April 4, 2026 — A Honda class action lawsuit filed over problems with peeling white paint is back up and running in court after the lawsuit was dismissed in 2025.

The same judge who allowed the plaintiffs to change and refile their white paint lawsuit has now allowed previously dismissed claims to proceed.

According to the white paint class action lawsuit, these 2013-present Acura and Honda vehicles are defective:

Acura MDX in White Diamond Pearl paint (Paint Code NH-603P)

Honda Odyssey in White Diamond Pearl paint (Paint Code NH-603P) or Taffeta White paint (Paint Code NH-578)

Honda Pilot in Taffeta White paint (Paint Code NH-578)

Honda Fit in White Orchid Pearl or Bellanova White paint (Paint Code NH-788P)

Honda HR-V in White Orchid Pearl or Bellanova White paint (Paint Code NH-788P)

The lawsuit argues Honda's white paint peels, delaminates, flakes and bubbles, something Honda supposedly has known about since 2012. The three vehicle owners who sued claim Honda covered up and concealed the paint defects instead of warning customers when the vehicles were first sold.

According to the plaintiffs, Honda failed to warn customers at dealerships and through advertising that the white paint would peel and fall apart.

The Honda class action also references warranty extensions about white paint.

TSB B19-029 — “Warranty Extension: White Diamond Pearl Paint” 2014-2016 Acura MDX vehicles painted NH-603P White Diamond Pearl.

TSB A19-055 — “Warranty Extension: Taffeta White Paint” 2013 Honda Odyssey and 2014-2015 Honda Pilot vehicles.

TSB A19-064 — “Warranty Extension: NH-788 White Orchid Pearl or Bellanova White Paint” 2015-2017 Honda Fit and 2016-2018 Honda HR-V vehicles.

Honda White Paint Class Action Lawsuit to Continue

Even though the lawsuit was dismissed in 2025, the judge said the plaintiffs could amend their claims and try again. But Honda argues the allegations still fail just as they did the first time around.

However, Judge Otis D. Wright, II, saw things differently this time with many of the peeling white paint claims.

Honda argues the allegations cannot be repleaded because they fall outside the statutes of limitations. But the plaintiffs argue the limitations mean nothing because Honda supposedly concealed the white paint problems from consumers from the time the vehicles were first sold.

The judge agreed with the plaintiffs by saying he must accept the allegations as true and the statute of limitations are affected by when the plaintiffs discovered their white paint was peeling and flaking.

Honda also argues previously dismissed fraud-based claims must remain dismissed, but this time the judge ruled in favor of the plaintiffs.

According to the judge, he agrees with the plaintiffs when they claim Honda chose to "induce purchases and earn substantial profits" by concealing the alleged white paint defects from the beginning.

"Accepting these allegations as true, the Court finds that Plaintiffs plausibly allege that the existence of the Paint Defect that could cause a vehicle’s paint to fail would have been material to a reasonable consumer." — Judge Wright

Honda also argues any purported peeling white paint only affects the appearance of a vehicle but doesn't interfere with its central function of providing safe transportation.

In the 2025 dismissal of the class action lawsuit, the judge agreed with Honda by ruling any peeling white paint is an "aesthetic one affecting the look of the vehicle’s exterior, not one related to the vehicle’s central function."

But this time the judge agrees with the plaintiffs when they allege peeling paint is more than just cosmetic.

According to the plaintiffs, peeling paint can destroy the "structural integrity" of an Acura or Honda vehicle, an argument Honda calls "implausible."

But, the judge agreed with the plaintiffs and "finds that Plaintiffs plausibly allege that the Paint Defect relates to the central function of the Class Vehicles."

The Acura and Honda white paint class action lawsuit was filed by these customers:

Jim Clemmens / Maryland / 2016 Acura MDX

Terri Hernandez / California / 2017 Acura MDX

Marie Toussaint / New York / 2014 Acura MDX

The Acura and Honda white paint class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Jim Clemmens, et al., v. American Honda Motor Company, Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Keller Fishback & Jackson LLP, and Squitieri & Fearon LLP.