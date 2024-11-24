Honda White Paint Class Action Lawsuit Says Paint Peels

Honda white paint codes allegedly indicate the paint that peels, bubbles and flakes.

November 24, 2024 — A Honda white paint class action lawsuit alleges the white paint not only peels, but the paint also bubbles, flakes and delaminates due to adhesion problems.

The Honda white paint class action lawsuit includes these 2013-present vehicles and white paint codes:

Acura MDX in White Diamond Pearl paint (Paint Code NH-603P)

Honda Odyssey in White Diamond Pearl paint (Paint Code NH-603P) or Taffeta White paint (Paint Code NH-578)

Honda Pilot in Taffeta White paint (Paint Code NH-578)

Honda Fit in White Orchid Pearl or Bellanova White paint (Paint Code NH-788P)

Honda HR-V in White Orchid Pearl or Bellanova White paint (Paint Code NH-788P)

The three customers who sued contend the white paint was defective from the time the vehicles were built, and any applicable statutes of limitations should not be upheld due to "Honda’s fraudulent concealment" of the white paint problems.

"The Paint Defect stems from a defect in the paint itself; a defect in the paint when applied to the Class Vehicles’ exterior; and/or a defect in Honda’s manufacturing process, including the complexities in using 'three-stage' white paint to give the Class Vehicles their pearlescent or metallic finish." — Honda white paint class action lawsuit

The plaintiffs assert Honda should have told them about the white paint problems when the owners purchased their vehicles.

According to the class action lawsuit, Honda has issued technical service bulletins and warranty extensions about peeling paint problems

TSB B19-029 — “Warranty Extension: White Diamond Pearl Paint” for 2014-2016 Acura MDX vehicles painted NH-603P White Diamond Pearl.

TSB A19-055 — “Warranty Extension: Taffeta White Paint” for 2013 Honda Odysseys and 2014-2015 Honda Pilots.

TSB A19-064 — “Warranty Extension: NH-788 White Orchid Pearl or Bellanova White Paint” for 2015-2017 Honda Fits and 2016-2018 Honda HR-Vs.

The Honda peeling paint lawsuit was filed by these customers:

Jim Clemmens / Maryland / 2016 Acura MDX

Terri Hernandez / California / 2017 Acura MDX

Marie Toussaint / New York / 2014 Acura MDX

The Honda white paint class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Jim Clemmens, et al., v. American Honda Motor Company, Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Keller Fishback & Jackson LLP, and Squitieri & Fearon LLP.