Honda Odyssey Recall Issued After 28 Injury Reports

Honda recalls 479,000 Odyssey minivans after receiving 130 warranty claims.

April 15, 2026 — About 479,000 Honda Odyssey minivans are recalled following 130 warranty claims and 28 injury reports.

The recall involves 2018-2022 Honda Odysseys equipped with side airbags and side curtain airbags that can suddenly deploy without crash impacts.

Honda estimates only 0.1% of the vehicles are at risk.

The recall includes both the side airbags and side curtain airbags in the minivans, and hitting a pothole, driving over a speed bump or driving on a rough road surface can deploy the airbags and injure occupants. This makes the Odyssey airbags the opposite of their intended purpose of protecting occupants.

The Odyssey airbag recall follows a federal investigation opened in late October 2025.

Here's Honda's description of the defect:

"The Supplemental Restraint System (SRS) ECU contains incorrect deployment parameters for the side and side curtain airbags, which may cause unintended deployment when the vehicle encounters strong road impacts, such as driving over potholes, speed bumps, or road debris. The SRS control logic for the second and third rows contain insufficient deployment threshold margin, allowing G-signal inputs to be misinterpreted as side impacts and causing inadvertent deployment of the side and side curtain airbags."

Honda learned of an airbag incident in November 2017 and opened an investigation which continued into February 2021.

Engineers finally determined the side airbags could suddenly deploy "under certain conditions such as poor road surfaces, driving over debris or undercarriage impacts, the second and third-row airbag deployment thresholds could be reached, resulting in deployment of the side and side curtain airbags."

There have been no fatalities caused by the side airbags, but the 28 injury reports and 130 warranty claims were reported from January 24, 2017, to April 2, 2026.

A Honda Canada side airbag recall involves nearly 38,000 Odyssey minivans.

Honda Odyssey recall letters will be mailed May 25, 2026, then dealers will reprogram the electronic control unit software or replace the electronic control units.

Honda Odyssey owners may call 888-234-2138 and ask about airbag recall number UNW.