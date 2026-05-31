Jeep Airbag Recall Involves 419,000 Grand Cherokees

Jeep Grand Cherokee side airbags can deploy too late in crashes, failing to protect occupants.

May 31, 2026 — A Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee L recall involves more than 419,000 Jeeps because the side airbags can deploy late in crash impacts.

The recalled 2022-2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2023-2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee L occupant restraint controller modules may have software errors.

This will cause a delayed deployment of the side airbags in a crash.

Chrysler learned of door airbag pressure sensor warranty claims in February 2023 and began investigating returned parts.

If the fault sets in the Jeep a driver will see an illuminated airbag warning light and a chime will sound each time the ignition is turned on.

FCA expects to mail Jeep recall letters between June 11 and June 19, 2026. Dealers will update the occupant restraint controller module software.

Jeep Grand Cherokee owners may call 800-853-1403 and ask about side airbag recall number 01D.