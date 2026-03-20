Jeep Wagoneer S Vehicles Recalled Over Liftgate Hinge Covers

Chrysler recalls about 12,000 Jeeps because the rear liftgate hinge covers can detach.

March 19, 2026 — Fiat Chrysler has recalled 2024-2026 Jeep Wagoneer S vehicles equipped with liftgate hinge covers that may detach from the SUVs.

About 12,000 Jeep Wagoneer S SUVs are involved after FCA learned the liftgate hinge covers can fall off because they may not have been properly clipped into position.

FCA opened an investigation in January into Jeep Wagoneer S vehicles built without rear liftgate hinge covers.

Engineers analyzed production records and found two customer assistance records, 17 warranty claims and 32 field reports about liftgate hinge cover problems. But no crashes or injuries have been reported.

It's possible Jeep occupants may hear rattling noise while driving or see hinge covers that look out of place.

Chrysler will mail Jeep Wagoneer S recall letters May 1, 2026, and dealers will repair or replace the liftgate hinge covers.

Jeep Wagoneer S owners may call 800-853-1403 and refer to liftgate hinge cover recall number 26D.