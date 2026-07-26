Ford Recalls Broncos Following 15 Engine Compartment Fires

More than 565,000 Ford Bronco and Bronco Raptor vehicles need new covering for wiring.

July 25, 2026 — For its 60th safety recall of 2026, Ford has recalled more than 565,000 Broncos at risk of engine compartment fires.

Recalled are 2021-2026 Ford Bronco and 2021-2026 Ford Bronco Raptor vehicles with engine compartment wiring harnesses that become damaged, short circuit and create sparks that cause fires.

The engine compartment wiring harnesses are to blame for 15 Bronco fires, resulting in 10 lawsuits. However, there are no crash or injury reports.

Ford provides the specifics:

"Relative movement between the engine compartment wiring harness and surrounding components and insufficient abrasion protection on the wiring harness can lead to exposure of wiring. If internal harness circuits are exposed, intermittent shorts can create arcing."

Ford opened an investigation in June after reports of Bronco engine compartment fires, with owners complaining of smoke coming out of the air vents. They also complained of engine fires on the passenger-side, and all while driving.

At the time Ford discovered seven Bronco Raptor fires and eight Bronco engine compartment fires.

Engineers inspected more than 80 Broncos and found evidence of rubbing or chafing on the engine compartment wiring harness coverings on some of the Broncos.

Bronco occupants should watch for smoke coming from the air vents or under the hood and if flames appear it will likely occur on the passenger side.

Ford will mail Bronco recall letters between August 24 and August 28, 2026. Ford says dealers can prevent the fires by installing sheathing over the wiring.

Ford Bronco owners with concerns about engine compartment fires should call 866-436-7332 and refer to wiring harness recall number 26S55.