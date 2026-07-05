Honda Sensing Lawsuit Blames Front Cameras

Class action lawsuit alleges forward cameras cause failures of the Honda Sensing systems.

July 5, 2026 — A Honda Sensing class action lawsuit complains front camera problems cause several safety features to fail in these vehicles.

2018–2025 Honda Odyssey

2018–2025 Honda Civic

2018–2025 Honda HR-V

2018–2025 Honda Clarity

2018–2025 Honda Pilot

The lawsuit says the Honda Sensing system includes these features:

Forward collision warning

Automatic emergency braking

Lane departure warning

Lane-keeping assist

Brake hold system

Collision mitigation system

Road departure mitigation system

Adaptive cruise control

Electric parking brake

According to the class action, a front camera failure will disable all those systems.

The five owners who filed the lawsuit claim warning lights constantly go off and on and drivers must cope with it as the safety features fail. Those owners also complain Honda didn't warn them about the purported front camera defects.

The Honda Sensing lawsuit asserts there has been no front camera recall and no compensation to customers. Owners say they are forced to pay for front camera diagnostics and repairs when the automaker should be responsible.

The front camera class action further says Honda customers had no clue of camera or Sensing problems when the vehicles were purchased because Honda concealed the supposed defects from the public.

According to the Sensing class action lawsuit, a faulty front camera activates these dashboard messages:

“Brake hold system problem”

“Collision mitigation system problem”

“Road departure mitigation system problem”

“Adaptive cruise control problem”

“Electric parking brake problem”

“Brake system problem”

Front camera failures allegedly have caused the Honda vehicles to lose their value, according to the plaintiffs.

The Honda front camera class action was filed by these customers:

Lena Dubrovsky-Fishman / California / 2021 Honda Pilot

Weihsuan Lai / California / 2019 Honda HR-V EX-L

Keyana Jones / Washington / 2025 Civic Hybrid Sport

Omar Awan / Virginia / 2019 Honda Odyssey

Jonah Morningstar / Oregon / 2019 Honda Clarity

The Honda Sensing front camera lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Jones, et al., v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP, Longman Law, P.C., Kantrowitz, Goldhamer, Graifman, Perlmutter & Carballo, P.C., and Kaplitt Legal Consulting.