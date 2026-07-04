Cadillac Vistiq Recall Issued Over Seatback Problems

About 16,000 Cadillacs will need their seat modules replaced.

July 4, 2026 — General Motors has recalled 2026-2027 Cadillac Vistiq vehicles because of problems with the third-row power seatbacks.

GM says when the power fold feature is activated, the third-row power seatback may fail to reverse when encountering an occupant.

About 16,000 vehicles are recalled after a different automaker had seatback problems and GM performed tests on the Vistiqs.

"During the evaluation, the seatback continued its power-folding operation with a 33- to 40-pound box on the seat and stopped in a position that prevented the box from being removed without manually reversing the seat back." — GM

General Motors has also received six complaints from owners, but no injuries have been reported.

About 1,451 of the Cadillacs are recalled in Canada.

The seat modules will eventually be replaced, but for now dealers will disable the third-row folding features until parts are available. Cadillac Vistiq recall notification letters are expected to be mailed August 3, 2026.

Cadillac Vistiq owners may contact Cadillac customer service at 800-333-4223. The recall number is N262555780.