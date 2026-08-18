Land Rover DC to DC Converter Recall Leads to Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit says DC-DC converter problems haven't been fixed or repaired.

August 18, 2026 — Land Rover DC to DC converter problems caused a recall in April 2025, but a class action lawsuit alleges the recall has done nothing to help vehicle owners.

Included in the lawsuit are these models:

2020-2024 Land Rover Range Rover

2019-2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2021-2024 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2020-2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

2021-2024 Land Rover Discovery

2020-2024 Land Rover Defender

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport

Known as "mild hybrid electric vehicles," the plaintiff says they rely on 48-volt battery systems and conventional 12-volt battery systems.

"The DC/DC converter bridges the two by stepping down the high-voltage power from the 48-volt hybrid battery to a lower 12-volt current. This 12-volt output is critical to continuously charge the vehicle’s standard 12V battery and power all low-voltage cabin electronics, including headlights, infotainment, and essential engine control modules." — Land Rover class action

The class action alleges the automaker has concealed the problem from consumers for "many years" but has failed to repair or replace the vehicles. According to Land Rover, "a dedicated team [has been] looking into this since late 2025."

In the April DC-DC converter recall, Land Rover said it had received nearly 6,000 DC-DC converter claims for replacements since July 2019.

Land Rover says a DC-DC converter failure occurs due to an internal fault in the boost control microchip. This leaves a vehicle without the 12-volt charging system, causing a loss of drive power and exterior lights. A “Stop Safely Electrical Fault Detected” red warning appears if the DC-DC converter fails.

Ignoring the warnings will bring on even more warnings before the vehicle loses power and stops moving.

"If you continue to drive the vehicle after the warning, certain systems may lose power; firstly some driver assistance systems, then to the engine and eventually to the exterior lights." — Land Rover

The class action goes on to argue all the vehicles have lost their values and now have diminished useful lives.

The Land Rover DC to DC converter lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Robert Sumrell v. Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP.