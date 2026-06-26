Land Rover Recalls 250,000 Vehicles With Airbags That Fail

Recall includes Land Rover Defender, Land Rover Discovery and Land Rover Range Rover.

June 25, 2026 — A Land Rover recall involves more than 250,000 vehicles with driver’s airbag clockspring connectors that may corrode, causing the airbags to fail.

The recall includes 2020-2026 Land Rover Defender, 2021-2026 Land Rover Discovery and 2022-2026 Land Rover Range Rover vehicles.

A failed airbag will obviously do a driver no good in a crash.

The automaker discovered the problem after an increase in airbag warning light warranty claims, but there were no reports of airbag failures.

"Whilst it was noted that there had not been any reports of non-deployment of the airbag, a dedicated engineering team was allocated with the task of establishing the cause of the warning light and understand the impact of any issue on the performance of the airbag system." — Land Rover

Engineers inspected returned clockspring connectors and found oxides on the connector pins and varying levels of fretting corrosion. This can lead to increased electrical resistance in the driver’s airbag circuit.

A driver should keep an eye on the airbag warning light because engineers determined the light will illuminate 300 to 400 miles before the airbag fails.

Land Rover is unaware of any crash or injury reports in the U.S.

Interim recall letters are expected to be mailed August 7, 2026, then second recall letters will be mailed when dealers are ready.

Dealerships will apply a protective lubricant gel to the driver’s airbag connector terminals which Land Rover alleges will prevent the airbag failures.

Land Rover owners may contact Land Rover's customer service at 800-637-6837 and ask about airbag failure recall number D120.