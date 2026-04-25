Land Rover DC-DC Converter Recall Follows 6,000 Replacements

Jaguar Land Rover recall issued for 185,000 vehicles for DC-DC converter failures.

April 24, 2026 — Jaguar and Land Rover DC-DC converter failures have caused a recall of nearly 185,000 of these Land Rover and Jaguar vehicles.

2021-2024 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2021-2024 Land Rover Discovery

2020-2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

2019-2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2020-2024 Land Rover Range Rover

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport

2020-2024 Land Rover Defender

2021-2024 Jaguar F-Pace

2021-2022 Jaguar E-Pace mild-hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV)

The DC-DC converter failure can occur due to an internal fault in the boost control microchip, leaving the vehicle without the 12-volt charging system. The vehicle can completely lose drive power and the exterior lights.

A driver will see a “Stop Safely Electrical Fault Detected” red warning if the DC-DC converter fails. Ignoring the warning will lead to additional warnings, and ignoring those warnings will cause the vehicle to lose power and coast to a stop. All exterior lights will then be lost.

Between July 2019 and April 2026, Jaguar Land Rover received nearly 6,000 claims for DC-DC converter replacements in the U.S.

About 14,542 Jaguar Land Rover vehicles are recalled in Canada for DC-DC converter problems.

Jaguar Land Rover is working on how the DC-DC converter problem will be repaired by dealerships, but interim recall letters are expected to be mailed June 12, 2026. Second recall letters will be mailed when dealers are ready to perform repairs.

Owners may contact Land Rover at 800-637-6837 and ask about DC-DC converter recall number D126 or H575.