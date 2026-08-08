Toyota Tacoma TRD Offroad Trucks Recalled Over Shock Absorbers

The oil reservoirs on the shock absorbers may detach.

August 7, 2026 — Toyota has recalled its 2024-2025 Tacoma TRD Offroad trucks due to shock absorber problems.

More than 51,000 trucks are recalled because corrosion can build up and cause the oil reservoirs on the shock absorbers to detach, creating a road hazard.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hasn't released details about the recall, but Toyota says dealerships may need to replace the front and rear shock absorber assemblies.

A Toyota Tacoma TRD Offroad recall in Canada includes about 3,500 trucks.

Toyota Tacoma TRD Offroad owners will receive recall letters in October 2026.

Tacoma owners with questions should call 800-331-4331