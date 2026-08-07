Toyota Camry Combination Meter Recall Affects 519,000 Cars

Recall issued because Camrys can lose turn signals, hazard lights and buzzer sounds.

August 7, 2026 — A Toyota Camry combination meter recall involves about 519,000 cars equipped with 7-inch combination meters that may appear blank when starting the cars.

Toyota says the recalled 2025-2026 Camry turn signals and hazard lights can deactivate, along with losing certain warning buzzer sounds such as the smart key reminders and the driver/passenger seat belt reminders.

The Camry 7-inch combination meter is located directly behind the steering wheel and displays important information to a driver.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hasn't released combination meter recall information, and what Toyota has released is sparse.

Toyota Camry owners should receive recall letters by early October 2026 and dealerships will update the software.

About 11,159 Camrys are recalled in Canada.

Contact Toyota at 800-331-4331 if you have questions about the Camry 7-inch combination meter recall.