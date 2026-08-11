FCA Recalls 1,427,432 Ram 1500 Trucks

Second-row seat belt buckle anchors may not be attached to the trucks.

August 11, 2026 — A 2019-2026 Ram 1500 recall includes 1,427,432 trucks in the U.S. and Canada due to problems with the second-row seat belt buckle anchors.

FCA says the seat belt parts are fine as the problem was caused while attaching the second-row seat belt buckle anchors during assembly.

Fiat Chrysler first learned of the problem when Transport Canada notified FCA Canada about a customer complaint in January.

The recall affects a lot of trucks, but Chrysler estimates only 0.1% of the vehicles are defective.

The Canadian Ram 1500 recall involves 156,138 trucks.

Chrysler dealerships will ensure the seat belt buckle anchors are attached to the trucks. Ram 1500 recall letters will be mailed between August 18 and September 24, 2026.

Ram 1500 owners may call 800-853-1403 and ask about recall number 67D.