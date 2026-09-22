Jeep Wagoneers Recalled Over Roof Rack Problems

Recall of 97,000 Jeep Wagoneer, Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Jeep Wagoneer L and Jeep Grand Wagoneer L SUVs.

September 22, 2026 — More than 97,000 Jeep Wagoneers are recalled for problems with the roof racks.

The pivot bolts for the roof rack crossbars may not be tight enough which can allow the crossbars to detach.

Recalled are 2022-2025 Jeep Wagoneer, 2022-2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, 2023-2025 Jeep Wagoneer L and 2023-2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L vehicles.

Chrysler dealers will replace the roof rack crossbar pivot bolts but the automaker doesn't know when. Interim Jeep Wagoneer recall letters are expected to be mailed October 8, 2026.

Second roof rack crossbar recall letters will be mailed when dealerships are ready, but Jeep owners may call 800-853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is 81D.

Separately, more than 3,000 MOPAR roof rack kits are recalled if they have part numbers 68747056AA, 68529228AA, 68529228AB, 68442426AA, 68442426AB, or 68442426AC.