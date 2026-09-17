Chrysler Voyagers and Pacificas Recalled For Brake Pedal Sensors

FCA recalls 2,000 minivans for brake pedal position sensor capacitor defects

September 17, 2026 — A recall of 2025-2026 Chrysler Voyager, Chrysler Pacifica and 2026 Chrysler Voyager hybrid vehicles has been announced for more than 2,000 minivans.

Chrysler says the brake pedal position sensor capacitor may be cracked and cause a loss of electronic stability control.

Chrysler minivan recall letters are expected to be mailed September 29, 2026. Dealerships may need to replace the brake pedal position sensors.

Owners may contact FCA at 800-853-1403 and ask about brake pedal position sensor recall number 69D.