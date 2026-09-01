FCA Warranty Class Action Lawsuit Dismissed

Vehicle owners in 7 states claim Chrysler was supposed to cover repairs under warranty.

September 1, 2026 — A Fiat Chrysler warranty class action lawsuit is over after the judge ruled the plaintiffs didn't provide support for their claims.

The plaintiffs argue they overpaid for their warranties and Chrysler supposedly failed to extend their warranties.

The plaintiffs are residents of California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island accusing FCA of “overcharging of its consumers for warranties, denying warranty extensions, and denying warranty coverage that Plaintiffs are entitled to receive.”

The class action alleges each of the seven states require that FCA extend certain warranties for any period that a vehicle is undergoing warranty-covered repairs. Something Chrysler supposedly failed to do on purpose.

FCA argues only a New York couple claim their vehicle had any problem or required any repair within the period they say their warranties should have been extended. The automaker also says even with those two plaintiffs, they plead "no facts to even suggest they sought a repair within that period, much less that some requested repair was refused.”

The couple purchased a used 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 ST in 2022 and since then it underwent repairs for a total of 105 days, yet they complain none of their FCA-issued warranties were extended.

Chrysler told the judge the plaintiffs never sought warranty repairs during the supposedly-required extension period. There is also no claim the couple “ever returned to a dealership, asked for a repair, or that such a request was ever refused.”

Judge Brandy R. McMillion dismissed the class action lawsuit after finding the plaintiffs lack standing to sue Chrysler.

“An actual or imminent injury is not speculative—in other words, the injury must have already occurred or be likely to occur soon. An injury in fact includes a physical injury, a monetary injury, an injury to one’s property, or an injury to one’s constitutional rights.” — Judge McMillion

FCA argues the plaintiffs lack standing to sue because the plaintiffs suffered no injuries, and the judge agreed.

The FCA warranty class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: Leighton Williams, et al., v. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.