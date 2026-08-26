Petition: Ford Maverick Hybrids Have Braking Problems

Ford Maverick Hybrid owner claims the trucks crash from brake failures.

August 26, 2026 — Ford Maverick Hybrid trucks allegedly have braking problems that can cause crashes.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration received a petition to investigate a loss of braking on 2024 Maverick Hybrids.

The petitioner owns a 2024 Ford Maverick Hybrid XLT he says intermittently loses braking and stopping capability due to the antilock and regenerative braking system.

He complains the braking problem has continued through four repair attempts that kept his truck out of service for more than 50 days. He also complains about a crash that occurred in 2025 when his Maverick Hybrid didn't stop and collided with a vehicle that crossed into his path.

According to the petition, Ford recalled Mavericks in October 2022 for brake problems, but that recall was issued because the brake lights could illuminate without drivers touching the brake pedals. The owner complains the recall didn't include the 2024 Maverick.

The 2024 Ford Maverick Hybrid owner further complains more than 82,000 Maverick Hybrid trucks weren't included in other brake-related recalls.

NHTSA will look into the claims in the petition and grant or deny the investigation request.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with the government's decision.