Honda Front Sensor Camera Causes Sensing Class Action

Honda owner complains she paid nearly $3,000 to repair the camera and Honda Sensing system.

August 21, 2026 — A Honda class action lawsuit alleges several Honda Sensing safety features malfunction due to front sensor camera problems.

The class action says the front sensor cameras are defective in these vehicles.

2018-2025 Honda Odyssey

2018-2025 Honda Pilot

2022-2025 Honda Civic

2023-2025 Honda HR-V

2018-2021 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

Virginia plaintiff Beverly Mason purchased a new 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid in 2019, but in December 2025 she saw multiple warning messages related to multiple Honda Sensing functions.

She complains she paid nearly $3,000 out-of-pocket to diagnose and repair the Sensing problems. The plaintiff still drives the Honda but is concerned the problem may happen again.

The Honda Sensing system is a driver assistance feature to help with avoiding road hazards, decrease collisions and maintain lane position, all that depend on a windshield-mounted front camera. The lawsuit says a defective front sensor camera leaves a driver without important features they paid for.

Numerous Honda Sensing warning messages appear when the front sensor camera malfunctions or completely fails. And the class action argues any repair involves expensive and extensive diagnostic procedures. Repairs consist of replacement of the front sensor camera, software programming, aiming, calibration and related labor.

As indicated by the nearly $3,000 paid by the plaintiff to repair the front camera and Sensing system, a vehicle owner is looking at a big expense to keep the safety features functioning.

But according to the front camera lawsuit:

"Even after undergoing repairs, owners remain at risk of recurring failures and additional repair costs because Honda has failed to provide an effective permanent remedy for the Defect."

Honda supposedly knew or should have known about the front sensor cameras and Honda Sensing problems but continued to sell the vehicles and failed to warn consumers.

The Honda Sensing front camera class action was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Beverly Mason v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Ahdoot & Wolfson, PC.