Kia Telluride Battery Drain Recall Needed, Claims Lawsuit

Drivers complain of seeing "battery discharging due to external electrical devices" messages.

August 19, 2026 — Kia Telluride battery drain problems have caused a class action lawsuit that alleges drivers see messages that say "battery discharging due to external electrical devices" before the batteries completely die.

The class action lawsuit says 2020-2026 Kia Telluride batteries drain while the vehicles are shut off and also suffer electrical and safety malfunctions with the vehicles turned on.

Kia has allegedly known about the parasitic battery drain since the vehicles were first sold but concealed the defects from consumers.

The Telluride owner who filed the lawsuit complains the window sticker didn't warn him the battery would drain. The plaintiff also complains the warranty booklet didn't warn him about parasitic battery drain.

Plaintiff Marc Brenman is a resident of Maryland and California, and in June 2021 he purchased a certified used 2021 Kia Telluride. In 2025 the vehicle began showing a message that said the battery was discharging due to an external device. He replaced the Telluride battery but says the problem continued.

In one incident, his vehicle was parked and he was unable to unlock the Telluride with the key fob and had to manually unlock the door to raise the hood. He says the vehicle wouldn't start because the battery was dead even though it was installed just two months before.

The plaintiff complains he had to jump start the battery with an external power source.

In December 2025 the plaintiff took his Telluride to a dealer because he new battery was draining. The dealer tested the vehicle and found the battery, alternator, starter, drive belts and were in good condition. The plaintiff complains he was charged $184.49 for the labor and $44.96 in other fees.

Plaintiff Marc Brenman is a resident of Maryland and California, and in June 2021 he purchased a certified used 2021 Kia Telluride. In 2025 the vehicle began showing a message that said the battery was discharging due to an external device. He replaced the Telluride battery but says the problem continued.

In one incident, his vehicle was parked and he was unable to unlock the Telluride with the key fob and had to manually unlock the door to raise the hood. He says the vehicle wouldn't start because the battery was dead even though it was installed just two months before.

The plaintiff complains he had to jump start the battery with an external power source.

In December 2025 the plaintiff took his Telluride to a dealer because his new battery was draining. The dealer tested the vehicle and found the battery, alternator, starter, drive belts and were in good condition. The plaintiff complains he was charged $184.49 for the labor and $44.96 in other fees.

Kia Telluride occupants can end up stranded because the vehicles won't start without an external power source. And the lawsuit says uneven power supplies while driving can cause the speedometer, alternator or power steering to malfunction.

Additionally, a Telluride can stall while driving when the battery drains.

The Kia Telluride battery drain lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Marc Brenman v. Kia America, Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Ahdoot & Wolfson, PC, and Greenbaum Olbrantz LLP.