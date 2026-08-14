Ford Flex B-Pillar Trim Will Be Repaired in Recall

Some Ford Flex SUVs will be recalled, others will receive B-pillar trim warranty extensions.

August 14, 2026 — A Ford Flex B-pillar trim recall and other actions by Ford have convinced the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to close a safety defect investigation.

The August 2025 investigation was opened following complaints about detached B-pillar trim on 2019 Ford Flex SUVs.

NHTSA later added 2011-2018 Flex vehicles because they use similar B-pillar trim pieces.

Ford had previously said warranty data showed the Flex B-pillar trim had a low detachment rate and a recall wasn't necessary. But Ford responded to the investigation by telling NHTSA the trim detachment rate was much higher than previously believed.

Ford announced a Flex B-pillar trim recall in October 2025 based on the high failure rate for 2017-2019 Ford Flex SUVs. But months later Ford updated the B-pillar repair procedures only for NHTSA to determine the recall was not adequate.

Even with high detachment rates the 2016 Ford Flex was excluded from the recall and the rear B-pillar trim on both the driver and passenger sides were excluded from the recall.

In January 2026 Ford updated the Flex B-pillar trim recall to add 2016-2019 SUVs and to include the removal of and reapplication or replacement of both rear driver and rear passenger B-pillar trim pieces. Ford said it would also replace the front driver and front passenger B-pillar trim pieces.

However, recall letters won't be mailed until March 2027.

Model year 2011-2015 Flex vehicles will receive B-pillar trim extended warranties.

NHTSA has closed its investigation but will monitor complaints about detached B-pillar trim.