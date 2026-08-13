Recall: Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Headlights Too Bright

Recall of 20,000 vehicles issued after it was discovered the low beam headlights have problems.

August 13, 2026 — Tesla Model 3 and Model Y low beam headlights are too bright according to federal safety standards, causing a recall of more than 20,000 vehicles.

Recalled are 2017-2023 Tesla Model 3 and 2020-2023 Tesla Model Y vehicles equipped with headlight low beams that exceed the maximum light output.

The problem goes back to 2023 when Transport Canada was testing Tesla Model 3 headlights and discovered the left-hand headlights low beam photometric requirements failed to comply with Canadian regulations.

In April 2024 Tesla petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration saying a recall wasn't necessary by claiming the problem was "inconsequential as it relates to motor vehicle safety." It took more than two years for NHTSA to deny Tesla's petition.

Tesla is aware of three warranty claims but no crash or injury reports.

Tesla is working on how the problem will be repaired, but owners should watch for recall letters in the middle of September 2026.

Tesla Model 3 and Model Y owners may call 877-798-3752 and refer to recall number SB-24-17-003.