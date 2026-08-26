Petition: Toyota Grand Highlander Front Grill Complaints

Toyota Grand Highlander and Grand Highlander Hybrid front grills allow radiator damage.

August 26, 2026 — Toyota Grand Highlander and Grand Highlander Hybrid front grill complaints have caused an owner to petition the government to investigate the grills that allow damaged radiators and coolant leaks.

The petition alleges the 2024-2026 Toyota Grand Highlander grills are designed to allow rocks and road debris to slip through the grills and damage the radiators, air conditioner condensers and hybrid inverter radiators.

The rocks can puncture the radiator and lead to coolant leaks which can eventually cause the engine to overheat.

According to one of those complaints:

"Apparently, a rock flew into the front grill striking the radiator (which is located directly behind the grill) and put a hole in it. This caused fluid to leak and fortunately during a routine maintenance check (my first service) on 8/15/25, it was discovered. The car was deemed not safe to drive until repairs were made."

The Toyota Grand Highlander owner went online and found similar complaints about the grills.

"Apparently the grill on the new highlanders is the issue - it has wide openings and the radiator is directly behind it. I am purchasing a bra and some mesh to place behind the grill in order to prevent another incident. No warning lights or indicators came on and the dealership said it would've eventually when it got hot enough."

At least 14 grill complaints have been filed out of about 87,000 Grand Highlander and Grand Highlander Hybrid vehicles.

Safety regulators will determine if the complaints are related to the same alleged front grill issues and if an official investigation should be opened.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Toyota Grand Highlander grill petition investigation.