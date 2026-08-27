GM Hard Brake Pedals Investigated in 1,164,820 Vehicles

Original Cadillac LYRIQ probe greatly expanded for eBoost braking problems.

August 26, 2026 — A Cadillac LYRIQ hard brake pedal investigation has turned into a much larger probe of an estimated 1,164,820 General Motors and Honda vehicles.

Included in the upgraded and expanded federal investigation are 2024-2026 Acura ZDX and 2024-2026 Honda Prologue vehicles that were built with the same eBoost braking systems as the GM vehicles.

The Acura and Honda vehicles were manufactured by GM in a joint venture with Honda.

As for General Motors models, these vehicles are also included in the upgraded eBoost investigation.

2023-2026 Cadillac Lyriq

2023-2026 Chevrolet Colorado

2023-2026 GMC Canyon

2024-2026 Buick Enclave

2024-2026 Buick Envision

2024-2026 Chevrolet Blazer EV

2024-2026 Chevrolet Equinox EV

2024-2026 Chevrolet Traverse

2024-2026 Chevrolet Cruise Origin

2024-2026 GMC Acadia

2025-2026 Cadillac Celestiq

2025-2026 Cadillac Optiq

In addition to hard brake pedals, drivers complain of seeing “Brake System Failure” messages at start-up or while driving.

NHTSA learned of GM internal investigations for a loss of brake assist when the eBoost spindles fractured. This causes a loss of antilock brakes, stability control and traction control when the vehicle stops. At this time at least one of three diagnostic trouble codes are set in the vehicle.

A driver will hear an audible chime and see a “Service Brake System” message in the display. Vehicle speed will be limited to 43 mph and multiple warning lights will activate.

Safety regulators will continue the investigation based on failures in GM's eBoost systems.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the GM hard brake pedal investigation.