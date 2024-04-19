Cadillac LYRIQ Problems Investigated After Brake System Failures

Safety regulators want to know if a recall of 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ vehicles should be issued.

April 19, 2024 — Cadillac LYRIQ problems have caused a federal investigation into reports of hard brake pedals followed by “Brake System Failure” messages in the electric vehicles.

The 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ problems also include reports of electric vehicles that lost brake boost.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ loss of brake boost can occur at start-up and while driving.

General Motors is aware of the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ problems allegedly caused by a fractured internal spindle in the electronic control module, known as eBoost.

The Cadillac LYRIQ internal spindle can fracture during activation of the anti-lock braking system.

GM says a 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ internal spindle fracture will cause the vehicle to lose brake assist, suffer from speed limitation problems and the ABS system will lose certain functions.

GM assembly plants updated procedures and the automaker created an over-the-air update, "which will cycle the brake booster similarly to an ABS event at start-up for every key cycle."

According to General Motors, a warning light will activate if the Cadillac LYRIQ internal spindle fractures, warning the driver to get the vehicle to a dealership to be repaired under warranty.

NHTSA has opened the Cadillac LYRIQ investigation because the software update was not conducted as a formal federal recall.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Cadillac LYRIQ investigation.