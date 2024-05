GM recalls 74 Cadillac XT5 vehicles with driver's front airbag cushions that may tear.

May 8, 2024 — General Motors is recalling 74 model year 2024 Cadillac XT5 vehicles because the driver's front airbag cushion may tear during deployment.

This will prevent an occupant from being properly protected in a crash.

Cadillac XT5 airbag recall letters will be mailed about June 17, 2024.

GM dealers will replace the driver's front airbag modules.

Owners of 2024 Cadillac XT5 vehicles may call 800-458-8006 and refer to airbag recall number N232439241.