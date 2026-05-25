Backup Camera Failures Cause Acura and Honda Recall

60,000 Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX vehicles recalled to replace the rearview cameras.

May 24, 2026 — Certain owners of Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX vehicles will have another recall to contend with after some of the same vehicles were recalled in March.

This time the recall includes 60,000 model year 2024-2025 Honda Prologue and 2024 Acura ZDX vehicles because the backup camera screen displays may appear blank or distorted.

The problem is similar to what caused the recall a few months ago, but that recall was blamed on software and the latest recall is caused by the rearview camera itself.

Honda says the backup camera may not be bonded properly which can allow the adhesive to separate. This allows moisture to enter the rearview camera assembly and corrode the electrical components. This will cause the camera image to disappear or appear black, blurry or distorted.

Specifically, the problem is caused by plasma irradiation:

"The adhesive separation is caused by improper pre-treatment (plasma irradiation) of the rearview camera case bonding surface by the supplier during the manufacturing process. The plasma treatment is believed to have caused deformation or chemical alteration of portions of the bonding surface, reducing adhesive strength and resulting in adhesive delamination over time."

The first sign of a problem popped up in May 2024 and by May 2026 Honda had received 2,411 warranty claims about rearview camera failures.

Honda dealers are not ready to perform repairs by replacing all the rearview cameras, so interim recall letters will be mailed July 6, 2026. Second Acura and Honda recall letters will be mailed once dealerships are ready.

Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX owners may call 888-234-2138 and refer to recall number DO5 or RO6.