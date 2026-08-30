Honda Head Gasket Warranty Extension Anounced

Several models now have cylinder head gasket warranty extensions of 10 years or 150,000 miles.

August 30, 2026 — Honda head gasket problems have convinced the automaker to announce a head gasket warranty extension of 10 years or 150,000 miles, for most affected vehicles.

Three of the head gasket warranty extensions expire May 31, 2027.

The original cylinder head gaskets are not holding up, causing the vehicles to leak coolant, overheat, misfire and store diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) P0300 through P0304.

The original powertrain warranty is five years or 60,000 miles for Honda vehicles and six years or 70,000 miles for Acura vehicles.

The warranty extensions apply to these models:

2018-2022 Honda Accord 1.5T (CVT) (Bulletin 26-003)

2018-2022 Honda Accord 1.5T (M/T) (Bulletin 26-004)

2023-2026 Honda Accord Bulletin (Bulletin 26-005)

2018-2022 Honda Accord Hybrid (Bulletin 26-006)

2023-2026 Honda Accord Hybrid (Bulletin 26-007)

2016-2021 Honda Civic 1.5T (CVT) (Bulletin 26-008)

2016-2021 Honda Civic 1.5T (M/T), 2017-20 Civic Si (Bulletin 26-009)

2022-2026 Honda Civic 1.5T (M/T) & Civic Si (Bulletin 26-010)

2022-2024 Honda Civic 1.5T (CVT) (Bulletin 26-011)

2025-2026 Honda Civic 2.0 (CVT) (Bulletin 26-012)

2025-2026 Honda Civic Hybrid (Bulletin 26-013)

2017-2022 Honda CR-V 1.5T (Bulletin 26-016)

2023-2026 Honda CR-V 1.5T (Bulletin 26-017)

2020-2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid (Bulletin 26-018)

2023-2026 Honda CR-V Hybrid (Bulletin 26-019)

2016-2017 Honda Civic 1.5T (CVT) (Bulletin 26-099) Expires May 31, 2027

2016-2017 Honda Civic 1.5T (M/T), 2017 Civic Si (Bulletin 26-097) Expires May 31, 2027

2017 Honda CR-V 1.5T (Bulletin 26-098) Expires May 31, 2027

2025-2026 Acura ADX (Bulletin 26-001)

2023-2026 Acura Integra (CVT) (Bulletin 26-002)

2023-2026 Acura Integra (M/T) (Bulletin 26-003)

If your vehicle is too old, Honda will provide a six-month grace period from the date of owner notification for affected vehicles that are no longer eligible under the warranty extension due to the vehicle age.

Dealership technicians have been told to replace the cylinder head gasket if coolant is leaking into the combustion chamber, and to replace the cylinder head and/or the engine short block if anything is warped.

This is not a head gasket recall, but Acura and Honda customers may call 888-234-2138.