Ram Hurricane Engine Problems Lead to Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit alleges Ram 1500 3-liter Hurricane engines fail early.

September 13, 2026 — A Ram 1500 class action lawsuit alleges Hurricane engine problems ruin the trucks, sometimes with only a few hundred miles on the vehicles.

The lawsuit includes 2025 Ram 1500 trucks equipped with 3-liter Hurricane engines which allegedly have defective engine control modules and/or powertrain control modules.

Ram 1500 drivers complain about illuminated check engine lights, loss of Hurricane engine power, repeated diagnostic trouble codes and a loss of power brakes.

Additionally, Ram 1500 owners complain about Hurricane engine problems that cause multiple trips to dealerships only for the problems to remain. The Hurricane engines also reportedly misfire, hesitate, lose power and stall while driving.

Ram 1500 Hurricane Engine Lawsuit — The Plaintiffs

Two Ram owners filed the class action lawsuit for more than $5 million after complaining about Hurricane engine problems.

Wisconsin plaintiff Charlene Norberg purchased a new 2025 Ram 1500 in August 2024, but the lawsuit says the truck has stalled in December 2025 and April 2025. The Ram 1500 stalled while in remote start with her dashboard displaying a message that said “shift to park start.”

The plaintiff complains she had to shut down her Ram 1500 and restart the Hurricane engine to get going again. The class action says the Fiat Chrysler dealer couldn't find anything wrong. But in April 2026, the battery drained and the dealer allegedly didn't know why.

The following month the Ram battery drain problem returned and the drivetrain control module was replaced. Then two months later she was driving the truck on a highway when the battery light activated and a message said the engine was hot and overheating.

The truck entered limp mode and the air conditioner stopped while the hot Hurricane engine made a loud noise. The truck was towed back to the dealer, but the lawsuit doesn't say what happened after that.

Florida plaintiff Tim Craig purchased a new 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel in May 2025, but when the truck had 1,200 miles on the odometer the dashboard lights illuminated with a message that said all safety features were disabled.

The dealership had the Ram truck for more than a month for testing and brake bleeds, but the lawsuit says the problem wasn't found and the brake booster was replaced.

Both plaintiffs complain they overpaid for their Ram 1500 trucks which have lost their values due to Hurricane engine problems. And the class action lawsuit alleges Chrysler knew about the Hurricane engine problems but concealed the information from consumers.

The lawsuit further claims dealerships have been "unable or unwilling to adequately repair" the Hurricane engine problems.

The Ram Hurricane engine class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: Norberg et al., v. FCA U.S. LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by The Miller Law Firm PC, and Sauder Schelkopf LLC.