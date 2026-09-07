Another Jeep Grand Cherokee Rear Coil Spring Recall

More than 328,000 Jeeps recalled, following two previous rear coil spring recalls.

September 7, 2026 — A Jeep Grand Cherokee rear coil spring recall includes more than 328,000 vehicles because the coil springs can detach while driving.

The Jeep coil spring recall involves 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe vehicles.

Fiat Chrysler says the rear coil springs may not have been properly installed, and this recall replaces a Jeep rear coil spring recall from June 2023. It also replaces a Jeep coil spring recall from January and a federal investigation opened in December 2025.

That investigation was opened when 20 Jeep Grand Cherokee owners complained about rear coil spring problems after the vehicles were supposed to be repaired. In addition, Chrysler found another 70 complaints.

FCA now is aware of at least 406 rear coil spring warranty claims, but there are no crash or injury reports.

FCA dealers will replace the rear coil spring lower isolators. Interim Jeep Grand Cherokee recall letters will be mailed between September 29 and October 07, 2026. Second recall letters will be mailed when dealerships are ready.

Jeep Grand Cherokee owners may call 800-853-1403 and refer to rear coil spring recall number 89D.