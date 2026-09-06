Ford Recalls 13,000 Vehicles Over Cracked Pistons

Recall includes Ford Explorer, Ford Bronco, Ford Bronco Sport, Ford Mustang, and Ford Ranger.

September 6, 2026 — Ford has issued 67 safety recalls so far in 2026, and this one may require replacements of the engine long blocks.

More than 13,000 model year 2026 Ford Explorer, Ford Bronco, Ford Bronco Sport, Ford Mustang, and Ford Ranger vehicles are included in the engine piston dome recall.

Ford says the engine piston domes may fail and crack the pistons which will cause the engines to fail.

Specifically, the "engines may experience failed piston domes resulting from a crater crack at the pistons’ Nickle-resistant (Ni-Ring) insert and aluminum interface."

The piston supplier had a problem with the machining tool which allowed the tool to impact the Ni-Ring insert and fracture the intermetallic bond.

As of August 12, there were 38 engine failures at Ford assembly plants involving 1.5L and 2.3L engines. There were also 13 engine failures in the field due to the pistons, but there are no crash or injury reports.

A Ford driver may see a check engine light or hear engine noise or misfires if the pistons are damaged.

Dealers will inspect the engines and if cracked pistons are found the engine long blocks will need to be replaced.

Ford recall letters will be mailed between September 4 and September 11, 2026, to warn owners of the problem. Final piston dome recall letters won't be mailed until the end of December 2026.

Ford owners with questions should call the automaker at 866-436-7332 and ask about piston dome recall number 26S61.