Toyota Recalls CH-R SUVs That Lose Drive Power

Toyota recall involves 11,300 vehicles due to battery software errors.

September 6, 2026 — A Toyota CH-R recall involves about 11,300 SUVs at risk of losing power while driving. About 1,300 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Toyota didn't release many details, but the CH-R electric drive system can shut down, causing a loss of motive power.

The Toyota CH-R has regenerative braking which helps charge the drive battery, but when the battery is highly charged the regenerative braking can cause the battery to become overcharged.

Software errors are responsible, so dealers will update the software of the battery electric vehicle electronic control units.

Toyota CH-R recall letters will be mailed by early November 2026, but owners with questions may call 800-331-4331.