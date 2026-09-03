Ford Recalls 160,000 Mustangs After Cars Lose Functions

Ford Mustang engine compartment wiring harness ground connections may fracture.

September 3, 2026 — About 160,000 Ford Mustangs are recalled because they can lose important functions.

The recall involves 2024-2026 Ford Mustangs with engine compartment wiring harness ground connections that may fracture.

Engineers discovered a problem in June 2024 during testing of a 2027 Ford Mustang. Two eyelets broke and caused the car to stop moving because the engine compartment wiring harness ground eyelet terminals experienced fatigue fractures.

Ford says it depends on which ground eyelet fractures, but the Mustang may lose motive power, along with a loss of headlights, loss of windshield washer fluid pump, loss of air conditioning and a loss of the engine cooling fan.

Ford describes the specific problem:

"Depending on production variability, in some instances wiring harness heat-shrink material adhesive intrusion into the ground eyelet bolt-clearance envelope resulted in ground eyelet bending that reduced eyelet fatigue life under vehicle vibration."

A Ford Mustang driver may notice warning lights and messages and may hear a chime.

A recall in Canada includes 11,343 Mustangs.

Ford will mail interim Mustang recall notices but final recall letters may not be mailed until March 2027.

Ford Mustang owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 26C40.