Ford Edge Coolant Leaking Into Engines, Alleges Petition

More than 1,500 complaints about 2015-2018 Ford Edge engine problems.

September 10, 2026 — Ford Edge engine problems have caused a federal petition seeking an investigation into coolant leaking into the engines.

About 500,000 model year 2015-2018 Ford Edge SUVs are included in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration defect petition following more than 1,500 complaints about Edge engine problems.

The majority of the complaints allege Ford Edge owners must pay thousands of dollars to replace the 2.0L engines after coolant leaks into the engines.

Just two engine complaints from 2018 Ford Edge owners.

"Mileage: 60300. Bought brand-new 2018. One week ago it started idling very rough after start. Engine light came on. Popped hood and discovered coolant was low. Started next day and noticed white smoke pouring out of exhaust. Took it to dealer to run code and said there was a misfire on #2 cylinder and coolant leaking into cylinder #2 as well. Dealer said engine needs to be replaced. $8300.00 quote. I called Ford customer service and started claim but was denied financial assistance. I blew up on the rep."

"Warning light appeared on dashboard. Vehicle eventually had a very difficult time moving forward and would not go more than 5 mph uphill. The report from dealer states, 'Verified concern, scanned for fault codes and found codes P01229, P0301 SN P00012. Pressure tested coolant system and found coolant intrusion into the cylinders. The technician advised to correct condition the long block would need to be replaced.' Per the invoice, the cost to replace the long block is $8,447.54."

The Ford Edge owner complains he had no choice but to pay for the "outrageously expensive repair."

The Ford Edge owner who requested the investigation into engine problems claims the 2.0L engines lose power when coolant leaks into the engines. Drivers also typically see an "Engine Coolant Over Temperature" warning message.

And according to the petition, the Ford Edge engine runs rough and a check engine light appears once the EcoBoost engine cools down.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with NHTSA's decision to grant or deny the petition to investigate coolant leaking into Ford Edge engines.