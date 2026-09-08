Dodge Durango Rear Spoiler Recall Issued Third Time

FCA recalls 84,000 Dodge Durangos after rear spoiler complaints continued.

September 7, 2026 — A 2021-2023 Dodge Durango rear spoiler recall involves more than 84,000 SUVs in the U.S. and Canada.

Fiat Chrysler says the Durango rear spoilers may not be aligned with the roofs (over-flush) which can allow the liftgates to damage the spoilers.

This can cause the spoiler to fall off and become a road hazard.

A Dodge Durango rear spoiler recall was issued in October 2021 and another spoiler recall was announced in February 2023. But Durango owners complained about detached spoilers on vehicles that were repaired during the previous recalls.

Between May 10, 2022, and June 30, 2026, FCA received 116 warranty claims about the rear spoilers, but no reports of crashes or injuries.

If the problem occurs occupants may hear the Durango spoiler hitting the body when using the liftgate, or may hear a rattle from a loose rear spoiler.

About 10,000 of the recalled Durangos are in Canada.

Dodge Durango rear spoiler recall letters will be mailed beginning September 10, 2026. Dealers will modify or replace the rear spoilers, then inspect the spoiler position and adjust the liftgate alignment if necessary.

Dodge Durango owners may contact Chrysler at 800-853-1403 and refer to rear spoiler recall number 61D.