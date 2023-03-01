Recall: Dodge Durango Rear Spoilers Could Fall Off

FCA recalls 139,000 Durangos over loose and detached rear spoilers, expanding a previous recall.

March 1, 2023 — A Dodge Durango recall involves more than 139,000 SUVs because the rear spoilers could detach and fall off, an expansion of a previous Dodge Durango rear spoiler recall.

The recalled 2021-2023 Dodge Durango vehicles may have rear spoilers that are not aligned properly with the roofs.

The misalignment can cause damage to the rear spoiler from raising the liftgate.

Fiat Chrysler opened an investigation in January because Durango owners complained about rear spoilers that fell off while driving. The Durangos were built following an October 2021 recall of Dodge Durangos for rear spoilers that could fall off the vehicles.

Engineers analyzed the rear spoiler complaints and how the spoilers were built and how they detached. FCA says it discovered 56 Dodge Durango warranty claims related to the spoilers.

In addition, there have been at least eight complaints and one field report between January 23, 2021, and January 3, 2023.

The automaker says there have been no crash or injury reports regarding the loose Durango spoilers.

Durango occupants may notice noise from the spoiler hitting the vehicle or hear a rattle from a loose spoiler while driving.

The Dodge Durangos were built October 24, 2020, to February 16, 2023, when FCA no longer shipped Durangos with over-flush rear spoilers.

Chrysler expects to mail Durango rear spoiler recall letters April 14, 2023, and dealers will possibly replace the rear spoilers.

Dodge Durango owners may call 800-853-1403. Chrysler's Dodge Durango rear spoiler recall number is 20A.