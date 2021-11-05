Dodge Durango Recall Issued Following Detached Rear Spoilers

Chrysler recalls more than 5,300 Durangos because the rear spoilers may hit the roofs.

November 5, 2021 — Model year 2021 Dodge Durango rear spoilers are at risk of detaching from the SUVs, causing a recall of more than 5,300 Durangos.

Chrysler says the 2021 Dodge Durango rear spoilers may not be aligned properly with the roofs which can cause spoiler damage when the liftgate is used.

Fiat Chrysler says it opened an investigation in August following complaints about Durango rear spoilers that fell off while driving. Engineers found the rear spoiler may be "over-flush to the roof," allowing the spoiler to make contact with the roof when opening the liftgate.

The investigation found 74 warranty claims related to the Durango rear spoilers, but the automaker isn't aware of any crashes or injuries from loose and detached spoilers.

Dodge Durango occupants may be able to hear the rear spoilers when the spoilers hit the roofs, and occupants may also hear rattle sounds if the rear spoilers loosen.

In the U.S. about 4,837 Durangos are recalled and a rear spoiler Durango recall in Canada involves more than 500 SUVs.

Dodge dealers will replace the Durango rear spoilers, so owners should watch for recall notices in December 2021.

Owners of 2021 Dodge Durangos may call the automaker at 800-853-1403 and use recall reference number Y73.