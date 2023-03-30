Jeep Wrangler Frame Stud Recall Involves 58,000 Wranglers

Frame stud could puncture the gas tank in a crash and increase the chance of a fire.

March 30, 2023 — A Jeep Wrangler frame stud recall has been announced for nearly 58,000 vehicles because of possible problems with the frame assemblies.

The recalled 2020-2023 Jeep Wranglers may have studs on the frame assemblies that may puncture the fuel tanks in crashes, causing fuel to leak.

Leaking fuel that hits a hot ignition source may cause a fire.

Chrysler opened an investigation in June 2022 after receiving frame stud reports from an assembly plant. But the automaker could find no warranty claims, field reports, customer assistance records or reports of crashes or injuries.

In addition to the Wrangler, the recall includes about 165 Mopar frame assemblies with part numbers 68495556AA, 68495556AB, 68438094AB and 68438096AB.

Chrysler expects to mail Jeep Wrangler recall letters May 12, 2023. Jeep dealerships will inspect the Wranglers and remove the frame studs and apply paint.

Jeep Wrangler owners may contact FCA at 800-853-1403 and ask about frame stud recall number 28A.