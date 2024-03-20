Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale Vehicles Recalled

Maximum vehicle weight capacity values on the tire placard labels are wrong.

March 20, 2024 — About 42,000 model year 2023-2024 Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale vehicles are recalled because the maximum vehicle weight capacity values on the tire placard labels are wrong.

An owner may overload the vehicle believing the weight is within safe levels, and an overloaded vehicle is not safe.

FCA learned about the tire label issue in January, then in February it was determined the vehicles were built with the wrong weight values.

According to federal safety standards, "each vehicle shall show...(a) vehicle capacity weight expressed as 'the combined weight of occupants and cargo should never exceed XXX kilograms or XXX pounds.'"

Fiat Chrysler expects to be mail Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale recall letters April 24, 2024.

Chrysler dealers will add correct labels over the incorrect tire placard information, but owners with questions may call 800-853-1403.

FCA's Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale recall number is 28B.