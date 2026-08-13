FCA Recalls Dodge Hornets and Alfa Romeo Tonales

About 50,000 vehicles need replacement rear seat belt retractors.

August 13, 2026 — Fiat Chrysler has recalled 2023-2025 Dodge Hornet and 2023-2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale vehicles due to rear seat belt problems.

Nearly 50,000 vehicles are recalled because the rear outboard seat belts may become twisted and fail to retract or maintain tension against occupants.

The automaker learned of a problem in Europe in April when the rear seat belt retractors malfunctioned. An investigation was opened which found 484 warranty claims due to weak retractors. However, there have been no crash or injury reports.

Chrysler will begin mailing recall letters September 24, 2026, then dealers will replace the retractors.

Alfa Romeo and Dodge owners may contact Chrysler at 800-853-1403 and ask about seat belt recall number 84D.

A separate recall involves Mopar seat belt assemblies with part numbers 7SU27DX9AA, 7SU10DX9AA, 7SV41DX9AA, 7SV42DX9AA, 7ZK68DX9AA, 7ZK69DX9AA, 8AR89DX9AA, or 8BM60DX9AA.

Owners may call Chrysler at 800-853-1403 and ask about Mopar recall number 88D.