Recall: Jeep Tire Pressure Monitoring System Problems

Recall of 202,000 Jeeps issued after tire pressure systems fail.

September 12, 2026 — A recall of about 202,000 Jeep vehicles has been announced because of problems with the tire pressure monitoring systems in these vehicles.

2024-2025 Jeep Wagoneer

2025 Jeep Wagoneer L

2024-2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

2025-2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L

2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L PHEV

2024-2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2024-2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

2024-2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV

2026 Jeep Cherokee

Software problems can cause the Jeep tire pressure monitoring system and warning light to fail if the tire pressure is too low. A driver won't know if a tire loses pressure, and the malfunction is a violation of federal safety standards.

FCA opened a Jeep investigation in August 2025 after engineers found problems with the tire pressure systems.

FCA will mail Jeep TPMS recall letters between September 29 and October 21, 2026. Dealers will update the radio frequency hub software.

Vehicle owners may contact the automaker at 800-853-1403 and ask about tire pressure monitoring system recall number 54D.

It will likely take at least 30 minutes to repair your vehicle, and you can be reimbursed if you paid for TPMS repairs.