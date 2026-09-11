Chrysler Uconnect Class Action Lawsuit Will Continue

Owners claim a Uconnect recall didn't fix the infotainment system problems.

September 11, 2026 — A Chrysler Uconnect class action lawsuit, filed in June 2024, will continue in court regarding these vehicles.

2021-2024 Chrysler Pacifica

2022-2024 Ram 1500, 2500, 3500

2022-2024 Ram Chassis Cab

2022-2024 Ram ProMaster

2022-2024 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer

2022-2024 Jeep Compass

2022-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee L

2022-2024 Dodge Durango

2023-2024 Dodge Hornet

The class action lawsuit involves the Uconnect and Uconnect 5 infotainment system which displays visuals from the backup camera, audio and radio controls, navigation, and the system is used for media and phone calls.

Some of the plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed their Uconnect claims, but the remaining plaintiffs complain the systems freeze, don't respond, won't connect to cell phones, and sometimes the infotainment screens appear only black.

Fiat Chrsyler argues the class action should be tossed because more than 1 million vehicles were recalled in June 2024 because radio software was interfering with the backup camera images.

Chrysler argues the recall is being supervised by federal safety regulators and offers customers free repairs, software updates and reimbursements for any previous Uconnect repairs.

But the plaintiffs claim they were "injured" when they overpaid for their vehicles even if the recall takes care of the problems, and the judge believed the plaintiffs.

"Plaintiffs have sufficiently alleged that the recall issued by Defendant is not effective." — Judge Judith E. Levy

FCA also argues the plaintiffs lack standing to sue over vehicles none of the plaintiffs leased or purchased. But the judge says at this stage she won't consider this issue.

The automaker also argues the plaintiffs lack standing to sue for nationwide claims when the plaintiffs reside in only certain states. This argument appears in every vehicle class action lawsuit and courts are all over the place in their decisions.

The judge acknowledged this when she said the subject "is a difficult and complicated question that has sharply divided courts in this district and across the country.” However, she left the nationwide claims in place for now.

In addition to wanting the Uconnect class action dismissed, FCA argues the lawsuit should not even be in court because the vehicle owners agreed to arbitrate any disputes with Chrysler. FCA says every vehicle came with warranty information booklets which include a “voluntary binding arbitration provision.”

However, the plaintiffs told the judge they did not know about the arbitration provisions and cannot be held to them. The judge agreed with the plaintiffs.

By the end, Judge Judith Levy denied FCA's motion to compel arbitration and denied the motion to dismiss the Uconnect class action lawsuit.

The Chrysler Uconnect class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: McNeely, et al., v. FCA US, LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by The Miller Law Firm, Ahdoot & Wolfson, PC, Shub & Johns LLC, Wolf Popper LLP and Berger Montague.