Chrysler Uconnect Lawsuit Says Infotainment Systems Have Problems

Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram models allegedly have Uconnect and Uconnect 5 defects.

July 7, 2024 — A Fiat Chrysler (FCA) Uconnect class action lawsuit alleges several models are equipped with defective infotainment systems.

The Uconnect and Uconnect 5 infotainment system operates the backup camera image display, audio and radio system controls, cell phone connectivity, weather information and the navigation system.

The Uconnect infotainment system is how a driver accesses the entertainment, safety, communication and navigation systems.

The FCA Uconnect class action lawsuit includes these vehicles.

2021-2024 Chrysler Pacifica

2022-2024 Ram 1500, 2500, 3500

2022-2024 Ram Chassis Cab

2022-2024 Ram ProMaster

2022-2024 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer

2022-2024 Jeep Compass

2022-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee L

2022-2024 Dodge Durango

2023-2024 Dodge Hornet

According to the lawsuit, the Uconnect and Uconnect 5 systems are defective and malfunction, causing the systems to fail part of the time and possibly all the time.

The plaintiffs contend a driver is distracted when the Uconnect system suddenly causes audio and video errors, causing a safety hazard to occupants and others on the road.

Chrysler allegedly has not recalled the vehicles or issued any campaigns or technical service bulletins to repair the infotainment systems.

"FCA has engaged in unfair, deceptive, and misleading consumer practices, and has breached its warranty with Class Vehicle purchasers and lessees, including Plaintiffs." — Chrysler infotainment class action lawsuit

The FCA Uconnect class action lawsuit was filed by these plaintiffs.

Sharon Brenneman / Florida / 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Brian Hickman / Florida / 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Kenneth Lake Jr. / Florida / 2022 Dodge Durango SRT

Matthew McNeely / Massachusetts / 2022 Ram 1500 LTD

Claudine Sheridan / New Jersey / 2023 Dodge Durango

Travis Silver / Oregon / 2022 Jeep Compass

Angela Boonie / Pennsylvania / 2022 Jeep Compass

Lisa Bostelman / Pennsylvania / 2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Douglas Bauman / Tennessee / 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jason Short / Texas / 2022 Ram 3500

John Rothar / New York / 2022 Jeep Wagoneer

The FCA Uconnect infotainment lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: McNeely, et al., v. FCA US, LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by The Miller Law Firm, Ahdoot & Wolfson, PC, Shub & Johns LLC, Wolf Popper LLP and Berger Montague.